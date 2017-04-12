Phase one complete in fire alarm repairs in Warwick schools

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Changes are officially underway at two Warwick elementary schools after they did not have functioning fire alarm systems.

In a letter to the Warwick Public Schools community, Superintendent Phil Thornton writes, “I write to inform you that the Warwick Fire Department, along with an independent fire and safety consultant, Jensen Hughes, and our Facilities Department have completed Phase 1 of the fire system reports at both Holliman and Norwood Elementary Schools.”

Thornton also says they put into effect new internal communications protocol so school staff and parents know when facility issues exist.

Superintendent Thornton says there is additional work to be done at both schools despite the recent improvements.

Norwood Elementary was online and operational starting April 4 while Holliman Elementary School was online and operational as of April 7.

“There are facility repairs needed district-wide on a variety of levels, including heating and ventilation, roofing, and ceiling tiles,” Thornton wrote in the letter to parents. “We will continue to work with all involved to ensure long overdue repairs and maintenance upgrades are addressed in all our schools in a timely and safe manner.”

Parents were initially notified that alarms had been broken on February 24.