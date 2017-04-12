Prosecutors: Police sergeant had ‘secret compartment’ of child porn

Related Coverage Attleboro police sergeant charged with attempting to entice minor for sex

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A veteran Attleboro police officer facing unsettling charges was released on home confinement Wednesday, despite objections from prosecutors.

At a bail hearing in federal court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sandra Hebert laid out the government’s case against Sgt. Richard Woodhead.

Woodhead, 54, was arrested at his home last week on felony charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, possession of child pornography and attempted receipt of child pornography.

Prosecutors sought to have Woodhead detained, arguing that he’s a danger to the community.

Hebert said Woodhead had communicated with an accused child predator, telling him about sexual acts he wanted to perform on an 8-year-old girl. She said when Woodhead suspected law enforcement was listening, he wiped his accounts and devices.

According to Hebert, Woodhead had child pornography in a secret compartment in his home, along with a surreptitiously recorded video of a child in a bikini and a child’s school picture. She said the prosecution also has undercover chats, phone records, and other communications to corroborate Woodhead’s alleged intent.

Woodhead’s attorney argued the officer was engaged in “sexual fantasy talk” and isn’t the child predator the government portrays.

Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan decided to allow Woodhead to be released with a GPS monitoring bracelet.

Woodhead sprinted to his car after the hearing, declining to comment on the allegations.

In a statement last week, Attleboro Mayor Kevin Dumas called the charges “disturbing” and said he’d have further comment this week. Eyewitness News checked with the mayor’s office on Wednesday, but did not hear back.