PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire in Providence Wednesday morning displaced seven people.

The call came in around 1 a.m. for a home on Goddard Street.

According to acting Providence Battalion Chief Jason House, the fire started in the back of the home, but was knocked down quickly.

The seven residents that have been displaced are not being assisted by the Red Cross but are staying with family.

No injuries have been reported.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.