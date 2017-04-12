Risk of flying metal prompts garbage disposal recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Approximately 146,000 garbage disposals have been recalled because a metal part inside the disposal can break off during use, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
There have been 22 reported incidents, according to the CPSC, including three reports of metal pieces hitting users. The company says no injuries have been reported to date.
The recall covers 10 brands of 3/4 and 1 horsepower units made by Anaheim Manufacturing Company, which is a division of Moen, Inc. See a full list of models below.
The recalled disposals were sold from December 2015 through March 2017 at retailers nationwide and online.
In a statement, Anaheim Manufacturing said, “We take any issue involving the quality or safety of our products very seriously. We identified this issue through our ongoing program of monitoring quality feedback from our customers. We have made every effort to quickly remove the affected units from the market. They are being replaced with units that meet our quality and durability standards.”
If you have one of these recalled garbage disposals, contact Anaheim Manufacturing at 1-800-628-0797. The company will install a free replacement at no cost.
|Brand
|Model No.
|Model No. Location
|Description
|Serial No. (starting with)
|Barracuda
|681-4001
|Side
|3/4 HP Disposer
|1L5, 1M5, or 1A6
|Franke
|FWD75BR
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer
|1M5, or “6” in the third position
|FWD75R
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|FWD100R
|Bottom
|1 HP Waste Disposer
|Frigidaire
|FGDI753DMS
|Side
|Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|ZF, or “G” in the second position
|FPDI103DMS
|Side
|Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer
|FPDI758DMS
|Side
|Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|Gemline
|GLCD300SS
|Side
|Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal
|1L5
|Kenmore
|587-70351E
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Disposal
|ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position
|587-70361E
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal
|587-70413E
|Bottom
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|Kitcheneater
|KE1CORD
|Side
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|1A7, or “6” in the third position
|KE34CORD
|Side
|3/4 HP Garbage Disposal
|Luxart
|LXFIN1C
|Side
|Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|LXFIN34C
|Side
|Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer
|Moen
|GX75C
|Bottom
|GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal
|1M5, or “6” in the third position
|GX100C
|Bottom
|GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal
|GXL1000C
|Bottom
|GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal
|Stream33
|S33WC1WC
|Side
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|1L5
|Waste King
|9980
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|9980TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-8000
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-8000TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|9950
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|9900TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-3300
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-5000TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|A1SPC
|Bottom
|Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|PM3SL-3BMT
|Bottom
|Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|PM4SL-3BMT
|Bottom
|Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|FDL-3300
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|FDL-8000
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer