Risk of flying metal prompts garbage disposal recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Approximately 146,000 garbage disposals have been recalled because a metal part inside the disposal can break off during use, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been 22 reported incidents, according to the CPSC, including three reports of metal pieces hitting users. The company says no injuries have been reported to date.

The recall covers 10 brands of 3/4 and 1 horsepower units made by Anaheim Manufacturing Company, which is a division of Moen, Inc. See a full list of models below.

The recalled disposals were sold from December 2015 through March 2017 at retailers nationwide and online.

In a statement, Anaheim Manufacturing said, “We take any issue involving the quality or safety of our products very seriously. We identified this issue through our ongoing program of monitoring quality feedback from our customers. We have made every effort to quickly remove the affected units from the market. They are being replaced with units that meet our quality and durability standards.”

If you have one of these recalled garbage disposals, contact Anaheim Manufacturing at 1-800-628-0797. The company will install a free replacement at no cost.

Brand Model No. Model No. Location Description Serial No. (starting with) Barracuda 681-4001 Side 3/4 HP Disposer 1L5, 1M5, or 1A6 Franke FWD75BR Bottom 3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer 1M5, or “6” in the third position FWD75R Bottom 3/4 HP Waste Disposer FWD100R Bottom 1 HP Waste Disposer Frigidaire FGDI753DMS Side Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer ZF, or “G” in the second position FPDI103DMS Side Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer FPDI758DMS Side Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer Gemline GLCD300SS Side Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal 1L5 Kenmore 587-70351E Bottom 3/4 HP Disposal ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position 587-70361E Bottom 3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal 587-70413E Bottom 1 HP Garbage Disposal Kitcheneater KE1CORD Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1A7, or “6” in the third position KE34CORD Side 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal Luxart LXFIN1C Side Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position LXFIN34C Side Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer Moen GX75C Bottom GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal 1M5, or “6” in the third position GX100C Bottom GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal GXL1000C Bottom GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal Stream33 S33WC1WC Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1L5 Waste King 9980 Bottom Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer 1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position 9980TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer L-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer L-8000TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer 9950 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer 9900TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer L-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer L-5000TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer A1SPC Bottom Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer PM3SL-3BMT Bottom Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer PM4SL-3BMT Bottom Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer FDL-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer FDL-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer