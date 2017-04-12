State: Child dies at unlicensed Sturbridge day care center

Related Coverage Parent Guide: Finding a Day Care

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities are investigating the death of a child at an unlicensed day care for the second time this month.

The state Department of Early Education and Care says an 18-month-old child died after being found unresponsive in a Sturbridge home last Thursday.

The death came two days after a 10-week-old child died at an unlicensed day care at a Mendon church.

In the Sturbridge case, the state immediately issued a cease and desist order to the operators of what they determined was an unlicensed care facility.

A message left at the home was not immediately returned.

The Worcester district attorney’s office confirmed that it is investigating both the Sturbridge and Mendon cases.