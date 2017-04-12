Tim Gunn collaborates with Providence Children’s Museum

Today Providence Children’s Museum will hold it’s Annual Meeting and will feature Tim Gunn, author and design mentor of Project Runway Jr. He, in conjunction with the museum’s Executive Director, Caroline Payson, will explore ways to foster kids’ creative confidence.

Prior to the open early evening annual meeting, Gunn will lead a design challenge at the Children’s Museum for 2nd-4th graders from Highlander Charter School who participate in the Museum’s AmeriCorps Learning Clubs outreach program.

Longtime friends, Gunn and Payson, stopped by the Rhode Show set to discuss what this collaboration will mean for the museum.