EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fighters are on the scene of a house fire on Sutton Avenue in East Providence.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. There are unconfirmed reports that crews have been ordered out of the building.

Images sent to Eyewitness News via ReportIt! show firefighters attacking the fire from the outside.

