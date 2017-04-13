Governor, House speaker join to back line-item veto

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello are both supporting a proposal to give the governor power to veto parts of the state budget.

Mattiello introduced a bill Thursday on Raimondo’s behalf. It proposes a ballot measure asking voters to approve a constitutional amendment that would grant Rhode Island’s governor line-item veto power.

It doesn’t propose a date for when the question would be put to voters.

It’s rare for the House speaker to introduce his own legislation, especially for the governor. The two Democrats have clashed this year on other legislative priorities.

Mattiello’s spokesman says his goal is to first form a commission that could study the issue.

Most states already allow governors to strike individual budget items without having to veto an entire appropriations bill.