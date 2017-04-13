Graffiti found at Providence organization that helps immigrants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local organization that helps immigrants says it’s deeply troubled after finding graffiti on its property.

Managers found property at the Higher Ground International in Providence defaced on Wednesday.

Founder Henrietta White-Holder says the words “Trump Rules the U.S.A. Thank God!!” was found spray painted on the pavement, while the word “ARYAN” was sprayed on a dumpster.

“To come here and to be faced with something as heart-wrenching as this is disheartening,” says White-Holder.

She tells Eyewitness News she came to the United States in the 1980’s.

Originally from Liberia, she opened Higher Ground in South Providence.

The organization, located on Prairie Avenue, provides opportunities to the West African community living in Rhode Island.

“I almost felt my knees buckle because these signs are signs of hate. One that says you’re not welcome here,” White-Holder adds.

At higher ground, White-Holder says everyone is welcome.

Despite the vandalism, she says her organization is built on an atmosphere of community and hope.

“No matter your background. No matter where you come from. When we all learn to coexist and to love one another, that place for hate doesn’t exist.”

The damage was cleaned up by Thursday afternoon.

Police have been notified about the situation, but they don’t know who vandalized the property.