In the Kitchen: Individual Frittatas

In the kitchen this morning, Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry joined us and made some individual frittatas, perfect for Easter brunch.

Ingredients:

  • Fresh vegetables of choice
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • Italian seasoning to taste
  • 3 cups liquid egg
  • Shredded cheese blend (provolone, cheddar, mozzarella)
  • Panettone cups or a casserole dish
  • Baking spray

Cooking Directions:

  1. Chop up vegetables into small pieces
  2. Put the vegetables on a roasting pan, drizzle with oil and italian seasoning
  3. Roast at 400 degrees fro 20 minutes
  4. Then spray the panettone cups with baking spray
  5. Put roasted vegetables in the containers and top with cheese
  6. Fill to top with liquid egg
  7. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until firm