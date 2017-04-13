In the Kitchen: Individual Frittatas

In the kitchen this morning, Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry joined us and made some individual frittatas, perfect for Easter brunch.
Ingredients:
- Fresh vegetables of choice
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- Italian seasoning to taste
- 3 cups liquid egg
- Shredded cheese blend (provolone, cheddar, mozzarella)
- Panettone cups or a casserole dish
- Baking spray
Cooking Directions:
- Chop up vegetables into small pieces
- Put the vegetables on a roasting pan, drizzle with oil and italian seasoning
- Roast at 400 degrees fro 20 minutes
- Then spray the panettone cups with baking spray
- Put roasted vegetables in the containers and top with cheese
- Fill to top with liquid egg
- Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until firm