Jury in ex-NFL player’s trial to deliberate for 5th day

BOSTON (AP) — The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has begun its fifth day of deliberations.

Deliberations resumed Thursday morning.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of shooting two men in Boston in 2012. Hernandez’s lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal.

In court Thursday, the judge said a clerk received a call from Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s attorney asking if Belichick faces consequences for not appearing in court. Hernandez’s lawyers tried to subpoena him late in the trial.

#AaronHernandez judge got letter from attorney for #Patriots coach Bill Belichick asking if problem that he didn't respond to subpoena. #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) April 13, 2017

Attorney Jose Baez said the defense wasn’t able to serve Belichick with a subpoena. He said he didn’t push for Belichick’s testimony because it wasn’t important to the defense.

Baez: #AaronHernandez defense "let it go" when Belichick didn't respond to subpoena. "We didn't think his testimony was critical…" #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) April 13, 2017

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence in a 2013 killing.

