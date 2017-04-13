Macy’s hopes ‘Backstage’ concept will bring in bargain shoppers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ahead of Saturday’s grand opening, workers are putting the finishing touches on Macy’s Backstage at the Providence Place Mall. The new, store-within-a-store concept is the company’s answer to shoppers’ desire for discounts.

“The consumers are reacting to off-price,” said General Manager Bob Clayton. “I really believe that it’s a way for Macy’s to stay relevant in the marketplace today, and it allows us to compete in the market with TJ Maxx and HomeGoods and off-price stores like that.”

Last year, the department store announced 100 closures, including the Macy’s at Silver City Galleria in Taunton. In a January news release, the company said “we continue to experience declining traffic in our stores.”

At the same time, the company promised to pump resources into its new discount concept.

So at Macy’s in Providence Place, the new Backstage section took over about one-third of the store’s third floor. Shoppers will find clothes, shoes, accessories, and home decor.

“It’s a little bit of what we have in the store, not to compete with the existing store, but in the off-price market,” Clayton added. “We have vendors like Louis Vuitton, Philosophy, and certain brands that we don’t carry necessarily in our store but will compete within the off-price market.”

According to the Macy’s website, there are currently 28 Backstage locations.