Man returned to RI to face charge in girlfriend’s killing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than a year on the run, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend with his bare hands was formally charged in court Thursday.

Percy Abbott, 54, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree domestic murder in the January 2016 killing of 48-year-old Sherry Price Mann in Central Falls.

Prosecutors allege Abbott attacked Mann and pushed her to the ground during an argument, causing her to hit her head. Mann died from her injuries later that month.

As authorities searched for Abbott, a grand jury handed up a secret indictment charging him with second-degree domestic murder, which was unsealed Thursday in court.

U.S. Marshals captured Abbott in New York City late last month and he was extradited to Rhode Island.

Abbott was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court on April 20.