Marathon association donates to playground named for youngest bombing victim

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) is making a big contribution toward a park and playground being named in honor of the youngest victim killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

The association announced a $20,000 donation Thursday morning to Martin’s Park, a playground under construction by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at Children’s Wharf along Fort Point Channel and next to the Boston Children’s Museum.

Martin Richard, 8, was one of three people killed in the terror attack on April 15, 2013, at the Boston Marathon finish line.

The park will be universally accessible for children and visitors of all abilities. Community members took part in its design starting in December 2015.

Along with the B.A.A., John Hancock Financial and the producers of “BOSTON,” the first feature-length documentary chronicling the marathon, pledged to support the park. The film is premiering in a screening at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Saturday, April 15, dubbed “One Boston Day,” when the city’s residents celebrate their resiliency and strength.