Maria Menounos discusses first ever Beverly Hills Dog Show

The Beverly Hills Dog Show is set to air on April 16th, 2017. It’s star-studded lineup will bring together celebrities such as reality show star Lisa Vanderpump, film star Bo Derek, WWE sensation the Big Show, triple-crown winning jockey Victor Espinoza, actress Jennifer Marsala, U.S. Olympic ice skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski and others to cheer on their favorite breeds ringside as the dogs walk a fashion show like red carpet walkway.

More than 1,000 dogs representing more than 150 eligible breeds will compete for Best In Show honors.

Purina brought us an interview with Actress Maria Menounos to discuss this upcoming event, what her favorite breeds are, the “Every Dog is a Star” Program and the Leader Dogs for the Blind organization.