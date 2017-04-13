Providence leaders lay out plan for Broad Street revitalization

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence neighborhood is getting a makeover, courtesy of four million dollars in funding from the city, state, and a community grant from a non-profit organization.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, together with city leaders, announced several new initiatives Thursday aimed at revitalizing Broad Street, and celebrating the Elmwood section’s diversity.

The money includes more than two million dollars to create bike and pedestrian path improvements, including sidewalks and crosswalks. The project will also include safety improvements to Trinity Square, and a tourism initiative called “Celebrate Broad Street,” which will highlight the area as a cultural destination in the capital city.

“This is truly an exciting time for Broad Street and for the city of Providence,” exclaimed Mayor Elorza at Thursday’s event.

“The voices of this people right in this neighborhood really is setting goals for what they want to see in a neighborhood,” said Providence City Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris.

Funding for the project is coming from the city, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, and a community grant from the non-profit group “People for Bikes.”