RI PBS gets $94.5M windfall to switch signals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island PBS is set to receive a windfall of $94.5 million after agreeing to sell its current television spectrum to wireless companies in a federal auction, but the station will not be going off the air.

The station – Channel 36, or WSBE-TV – is one of three in the Providence-New Bedford TV market that agreed to sell their spectrum in the auction, which federal officials set up to free up space over the airwaves for wireless providers. The others are WLWC Channel 28, which will receive $125.9 million, and WRIW-CD, a low-power station, which will receive $33.8 million.

In an interview, Rhode Island PBS President and CEO David Piccerelli said the auction proceeds mean that “the financial future of Rhode Island PBS would be secure.” He said the nonprofit station expects to receive the money during the second half of this year.

“It means we’re going to be able to do a lot of great things that we’ve been financially constrained in doing in years past,” Piccerelli said. “We’re going to invest a significant amount of the proceeds over a number of years in the production of local programming. As you know, this is a wonderful community we live in that’s very culturally rich, and there are a lot of stories that are out there that are just beginning to be told.”

Most of the $94.5 million will be put into an endowment to fund Rhode Island PBS in perpetuity, Piccerelli said. He emphasized that the station will remain on the air, and said viewers “will not see much of a difference” once it transitions to a lower-power signal.

There was no immediately comment from WLWC, a CW network affiliate, on what it plans to do.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram