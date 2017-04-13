Spring cocktail creativity

The Cocktail Guru himself, Jonathan Pogash, returned to The Rhode Show today with some terrific spring cocktail ideas.

Try these at home this season and let us know what you think!

Follow Jonathan here: https://www.facebook.com/thecocktailgurupage/

Spring Bunny

1 oz. Van Gogh melon vodka

1 oz. carrot juice

1 oz. POM juice

2 dashes cucumber bitters

METHOD: Shake ingredients well with ice and strain into martini glass.

GARNISH: carrot slice

Grassroots Highball

1 oz. Ramazzotti amaro liqueur

1/2 oz. Luxardo maraschino cherry liqueur

1/2 oz. running brook mint liqueur

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. green juice

METHOD: Add ingredients to a highball glass with ice and roll back and forth.

GARNISH: fresh mint sprig

The Lawn Chair

2 oz. Blue Chair Bay banana rum

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

3 dashes lavender bitters

8 raspberries

METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into a rocks glass.

GARNISH: edible flower and lemon wheel