Suspicious package forces evacuation of Scituate H.S., M.S.

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The State Police Bomb Squad was called to Scituate High School and Middle School late Thursday morning after school officials reported a suspicious package.

According to an alert sent out by the school, the schools were evacuated out of an abundance of caution after the school resource officer deemed suspicious a package that was delivered to the school by the U.S. Postal Service.

The school said all of the students were safe and accounted for. Both middle and high school students are being dismissed early. Students not taking the bus home can be reunited with their parents at Manning Field.

