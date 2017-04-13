Target recalls Easter, dino toys due to ingestion hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Target is recalling thousands of water-absorbing toys because they could be hazardous to children if swallowed.

The recall affects approximately 560,000 Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino toys.

If one is swallowed, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, it can expand and obstruct a child’s intestines, potentially resulting in serious discomfort, dehydration, and vomiting, and could be life threatening.

The CPSC says the toy might not show up on an x-ray and surgery would be required to remove it.

No incidents have been reported to date, according to the CPSC.

The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 printed on the back of the packaging while the Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016.

The toys were sold for about $1 at Target stores nationwide from Feb. 2017 through March 2017.

Parents should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return it to Target for a full refund.

For more information, contact Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT or visit Target’s website.

