UHIP error may have exposed personal info for 5,600

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is investigating after officials say the personal information of thousands of people was briefly exposed on two state websites, all tied to the state’s troubled Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP) computer system.

A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said Thursday that a file containing personal information was posted online to the General Assembly website and the state’s so-called “transparency portal.”

The file was immediately removed after the mistake was discovered earlier this month, according to the spokesperson.

The state estimates about 5,600 people were affected, but the spokesperson said officials are working to determine the exact number.

State officials say they’re unaware of any misuse of personal information at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, however, they said free credit monitoring services will be offered to those affected, and they expect the cost to be reimbursed by Deloitte, the company building the UHIP system.

The $364-million UHIP project has been plagued with issues since it launched last September. Gov. Gina Raimondo has apologized for launching it too soon, and says progress is being made to fix it.

Eyewitness News is working the story and will bring you updates starting live at 5 on WPRI 12 and on WPRI.com.