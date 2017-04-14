A new bath in one day!

If you’re looking to update or make improvements to your bathroom, Bath Fitter can get you a “New Bath in A Day” at a fraction of the cost of conventional remodeling. The quality is unsurpassed with seamless wall construction and a lifetime warranty.

The Keating family operates their Bath Fitter franchise out of Warren and serves RI and Southeastern Mass. They offer Bath Remodeling, Shower Remodeling, Tub-to-Shower Conversions, and many accessories.

They also offers flexible financing plans to accommodate your budget while providing a personal family touch to make you feel comfortable throughout the entire process.

Brendan paid them a visit on The Rhode Show today to learn more!

You can learn even more about the services they provide here: http://www.bathfitterri.com/