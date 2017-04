COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Coventry Thursday night.

The call came in just before midnight for a home on Clark Road, right near Natty Cook Road.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

Officials say one person was brought to the hospital with minor burns.

The extent of the damage is not yet clear.

The Rhode Island State Fire Marshall is investigating.