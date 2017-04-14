Crews responding to brush fire near URI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island’s Emergency Management said it’s keeping a close eye on a brush fire burning near campus.

There are reports the fire is burning in the area of Estelle Drive, north of 100 Acre Pond. While unconfirmed, initial estimates have several acres affected.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene said there are no hydrants in the area, so crews are bringing water in. As of 1 p.m., it didn’t appear any homes were affected.

The National Weather Service has issued an Enhanced Fire Danger for Friday for most of Rhode Island, including Washington County.

The agency said slightly above normal temperatures and dry air will make it easier for fires to spread.

Information is still coming into the newsroom. We’ll continue to update this story throughout the afternoon on WPRI.com and later tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.

Closely monitoring brush fire NW of campus, just on the other side of 100 acre pond. pic.twitter.com/oeCris5qWM — URI Emergency Mgmt (@RhodyReady) April 14, 2017