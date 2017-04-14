Driver killed in Brockton rollover crash

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A person has been killed after a rollover crash in Brockton Friday morning.

The single-car crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Route 24 South, just south of exit 18.

There were major delays in both directions for morning commuters as two lanes of travel were closed.

Police said the driver – who was pronounced dead at the scene – was the only person involved.

That victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the crash has been cleared and all travel lanes are back open.