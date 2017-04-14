Explosions, fire destroy West Greenwich home

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a large fire at a home in West Greenwich early Friday morning.

The call came in just before 2:30 a.m. for a house fire on Hopkins Hill Road.

Major explosions were reported on scene and back up crews from several surrounding fire departments were called in.

Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have caused the massive blaze.

The house is considered a total loss.

Eyewitness News has crews on scene and will bring updates as information becomes available.