Health hazards, mislabeling prompts recall of baby teething tablets

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – All lots of Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland’s Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets are being recalled because they could cause serious health hazards to children, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The tablets contain inconsistent amounts of belladonna alkaloids that may be different than what appears on the products’ labels, according to the FDA. In a statement, the agency said “there is no known safe dose or toxic dose of belladonna in children because of the many factors that affect it.”

Standard Homeopathic Company halted the production and distribution of the tablets in October 2016, but the products may remain on store shelves. The recall ensures that the potentially harmful tablets will be removed.

Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland’s Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets were used to provide temporary relief of teething symptoms in children.

“We initiated this recall even after discontinuing production last fall because it is appropriate to do what our regulating agency has formally requested,” said J.P. Borneman, PhD, chairman and CEO of Standard Homeopathic Company. “We are committed to maintaining and earning the trust consumers have placed in Standard Homeopathic Company. We have worked for 114 years to build relationships with our consumers. We intend to preserve that tradition of trust.”

If you have these products, you should discard them. If you believe your child has experienced any problems because of this product, the FDA recommends that you contact your physician.

To report an adverse reaction to the FDA:

Complete and submit the report online, www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax, www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm

Standard Homeopathic Company can be reached at 1-800-991-3376 (Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time).