More detours, delays in EP this weekend as bridge work resumes

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Work on the Pawtucket Avenue bridge in East Providence resumed Friday night, which means another weekend of tough travel through the area.

The bridge – which carries the busy roadway over I-195 – will be closed for this weekend and the six weekends that follow as crews work to demolish and replace it.

The normally four-lane Pawtucket Avenue was reduced to two lanes this week and was closed completely starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Traffic is being routed around the bridge using Grosvenor and Warren Avenues.

The construction work also affects the highway below. Both directions will be reduced to two lanes and those entering the highway from the East Shore Expressway and Warren Avenue on-ramps will have to yield to traffic.

The bridge is expected to reopen once work wraps up early Monday morning.