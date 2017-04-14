Pawtucket Credit Union’s Real World Day

With April being Financial Literacy Awareness Month, there’s no time like the present to start teaching children best financial practices.

Pawtucket Credit Union believes this is important, so they’ve created a financial literacy program, which culminated in Real World Day – a simulation where students applied lessons learned to real world situations.

This year, over 1,650 students participated from schools statewide.

We took to the road to get a closer look inside this event.

