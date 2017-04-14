Rhody Roundup: Would you let a friend pick your social media pic?

This morning in The Rhody Roundup!

We’re chatting about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning was Local filmmaker, Tom Denucci, Bekah Berger from HOT 106, and Comedian Andrew Williams.

– We’ve had some big names on the show this week. Tom is working on a film with Ed Asner right now.

What celebrity would you love to work with and meet?

– When it comes to social media it may be better to let someone else pick your profile pic!

– The New York Post published an article this week about a 40-year-old guy who said he quote “won’t date hot women anymore”.

There’s some backlash over his comments and controversy over his fiance, who is a beautiful woman