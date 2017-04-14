Tech expert shares tips for automating your home

We’re living in a time of constant connectivity- smartphones, computers, tablets, etc. But what if we could connect our homes and make them smarter? Now we can!

Much of the life imagined in The Jetsons can be today’s reality. Everything from household appliances, healthcare, speakers, lights, doors, cameras, window washer, pet feeders, all can talk to home networks and each other and keep you connected to your home via the internet, even when you are miles away.

Cox Communications brought us an interview with tech expert Sarah Evans, who discussed how the smart home of tomorrow is already here!