West Warwick man accused of attempting 3 robberies in 4 hours

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick police believe they’ve apprehended the person responsible for a four-hour crime spree in the city last week.

Police on Friday announced John Chiellini was arrested and charged in three separate incidents.

According to police, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Extended Stay America on West Natick Road at about 11 p.m. on April 6 and to another at the Shell station on Quaker Lane at about 1:30 a.m. the following day.

In both instances, police said a male suspect threatened the clerk with a gun – which was not shown – and demanded money. The man left the hotel empty-handed, according to police, while the suspect left the gas station with cigarettes and a lemonade.

Around 3:15 that same morning, a patrol officer discovered the front door of the Subway on Bald Hill Road was smashed with a rock, but said the suspect was unable to gain entry to the sandwich shop.

Investigators looking into all three crimes identified Chiellini as the sole suspect.

Chiellini, 43, of West Warwick, was arraigned in court Monday on felony charges of first-degree robbery, assault with intent to commit robbery, and attempted breaking and entering. Police said he’s currently being held at the ACI as he awaits trial.