Whitehouse may face GOP opposition in reelection bid

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is up for reelection in 2018, but before Election Day rolls around, a Republican primary may first be held to decide his challenger.

Republican state Rep. Bobby Nardolillo is expected to formally announce his campaign against Whitehouse next month, but potentially waiting in the wings is another Republican: former state Supreme Court Justice Robert Flanders.

