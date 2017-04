JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Fire crews in Johnston responded to an early-morning fire at United Auto Sales on Hartford Avenue Saturday.

Officials say the call came in around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, though the fire was initially knocked down within 15 minutes.

About 17 firefighters from the Johnston Fire Department responded the the fire, which was on the Providence-Johnston line. As of 5:30 a.m., the fire marshal and investigators were still on scene.

At last check, there were no reported injuries.