Hernandez to face civil suit following not-guilty verdict

BOSTON, Mass (WPRI) – Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was just acquitted of a 2012 double-murder in Boston, but will now face a civil suit connected to his 2013 murder conviction.

The former football star was found not guilty Friday in the 2012 murders of Safiro Furtado and Daniel De Abreu in Boston after six days of deliberations.

Hernandez was convicted two years ago of murdering Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro back in June of 2013, and now faces a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Lloyd’s mother Ursula Ward, which was filed that December but was on hold while the double-murder trial took place.

“Now the civil justice system will take effect,” said Attorney Doug Sheff, representing Ward. “We look forward to trying our case against Mr. Hernandez on behalf of the family.”

Sheff says a portion of the civil case has been resolved, but it’s about getting Hernandez’s money to Lloyd’s family.

“My baby’s footprint is forever on my heart,” Ward said.

As for Friday’s acquittal, Sheff says he’s never surprised by an outcome in court.

“Every case has its own set of facts, evidence, and jurors,” he said. “You can’t ever predict with reliability what a jury may do and why.”

Hernandez has already appealed for a new trial in the Lloyd case. He was sentenced to life behind bars.