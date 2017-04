PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A man was struck and killed by a van on Benefit Street in Pawtucket Saturday morning.

Major Tina Goncalves said that the crash happened at 6:38 a.m. in front of 134 Benefit Street.

A man walking in the area was struck by the vehicle and subsequently taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Detective Goostray of the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-727-9100 x737.