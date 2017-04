WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Warwick that was caused by a car crashing into the building.

The crash was reported a few minutes after noon Saturday at 126 Toll Gate Road.

BREAKING: Warwick firefighters fighting house fire on Toll Gate Rd. after car crashed into house @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/zuOPiKWge9 — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) April 15, 2017

A red pickup truck crashed into the front of the home and struck the gas meter, sparking the fire.

Mayor Scott Avedisian told Eyewitness News reporter Julianne Peixoto that the residents were not home at the time and that the driver of the pickup suffered only minor injuries.