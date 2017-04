(WPRI) – One day after a jury acquits Aaron Hernandez of a 2012 double murder, Eyewitness News is speaking with the man responsible for Hernandez during his south coast trial two years ago.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson weighed in Saturday on his past interactions with Hernandez, his reaction to the acquittal, and what he believes Hernandez’s next step will be.

The former NFL star is still facing a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.