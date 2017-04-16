Messages of peace and optimism at Easter Mass in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – People around the world celebrated Easter Sunday as global tensions loomed large in the background.

Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary in Providence was well-attended Sunday, capping a particularly busy weekend for Fr. Joseph Escobar. He conducted five adult baptisms, fourteen confirmations, and seven baptisms of infants.

“It’s a sign of the vitality of our faith and it’s really a sign of the vitality of our parish as well that we’re having these families coming forward to have their children baptized,” he said.

On a day in which Pope Francis told crowds at the Vatican to hold fast to their faith, Fr. Escobar also preached a message of peace, emphasizing the Easter message to a congregation worried about global conflict, including a missile test conducted by North Korea.

“The ironic thing is they did launch a missile this morning on Easter Sunday, and it failed miserably as soon as it was launched,” Fr. Escobar said. “So you could say it was a miscalculation on their part or you could say it was the power of what Easter is. It’s a time of peace and reconciliation, and not war and destruction.”

Fr. Escobar said that his is the oldest Portuguese church in North America and that he is encouraged that so many worshipers still find its presence vital.