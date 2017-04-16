Police identify man struck and killed by vehicle

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a van while walking on Benefit Street Saturday morning.

According to Major Tina Goncalves, 43 year-old Anthony Burns from Pawtucket was struck at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in front of 134 Benefit Street.

He was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

A van with right front-end damage was seen at the scene but police have not released any information about whether or not the driver is facing any charges.

Police had asked Saturday that anyone with information call them.