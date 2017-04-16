State gears for Easter, Boston Marathon travel crunch

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Easter Sunday, the Boston Marathon on Patriots Day and the start of April school vacation should all add up to a busy travel weekend in Massachusetts.

State transportation officials are urging people to plan ahead and use public transit whenever possible.

The biggest impacts will be felt on Marathon Monday with road closures along the race route, including Exit 22 off the Massachusetts Turnpike and the ramps from Route 128 to Route 16 in Newton.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gearing up for the crunch. The MBTA is offering one-day passes for unlimited travel on Monday for $12 on bus and subway lines and $20 on the Worcester/Framingham commuter rail line.

The T also has an online Marathon viewing map listing distances from transit stations to the race route.