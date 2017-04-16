Two firefighters injured battling 3-alarm Woonsocket blaze

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Two firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries after battling an afternoon fire in Woonsocket on Easter Sunday.

The three alarm fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in a multi-family home on Mailloux Street, which is right across the street from Landmark Medical Center.

“One of our EMS units was passing the scene and noticed the smoke and radioed it in,” said Woonsocket Fire Department Deputy Chief Roger Perreault.

Gusty winds Sunday aided the fire as it spread from the second floor, up into the attic, and through the home’s roof.

It was on the “second floor porch [where] we saw quite a bit of fire from there actually,” said Perreault. “It was being fanned by the wind so it made its way up […] and started working its way up into the attic space.”

Special weather statement issued for #Providence. HIGH FIRE DANGER CONTINUES ON MONDAY. Warm conditions with low humidity& gusty NW winds. — Providence EMA (@PEMA591) April 16, 2017

Perreault says three people were inside the home when the fire broke out, but all were evacuated safely. Two cats were also rescued from the burning home. As of late Sunday afternoon, one of the firefighters who had to be hospitalized had already been released.

Three residents have been displaced as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is reportedly assisting them.

Perreault says the home does not appear to be a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.