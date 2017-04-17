After struggle, Taunton police nab suspect on outstanding warrants

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants is facing a new charge following his arrest over the weekend.

Police said Saturday around 11:33 p.m. officers responded to 22 Cottage Street for a report of an unwanted guest on the second floor.

From the hallway, officers said they could hear a man and woman’s voice. When they knocked on the door, the woman inside said she was alone and told police they were welcome to look around.

Upon entering a bedroom, police said officers found a large bump under a brown comforter wedged between the bed and the wall.

Police said officers moved the comforter and found Brian R. Nunes, 31, curled up on the floor.

When police tried to handcuff Nunes – who had three outstanding arrest warrants – they said he tucked his hands under his body and a struggle ensued.

Once officers cuffed Nunes, police said they found a switchblade and a canister of pepper spray.

Police said Nunes is facing a new charge of carrying a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

He’s being held at the Ash Street Jail pending his arraignment Tuesday in Taunton District Court.