Ashes of West Warwick native interred at Pearl Harbor

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A World War II veteran from West Warwick who was one of the last surviving crew members from the attack on Pearl Harbor received a special honor at the place where so many of his brothers were killed on that fateful day.

Master Chief Petty Officer Raymond J. Haerry’s granddaughter and her immediate family were presented with an American flag for Haerry’s service during a special ceremony in Hawaii.

Haerry’s ashes were then carried below the surface of the water to be interred at the site of the attack by Japan.

Haerry passed away last October at the age of 94. His death came just months after Haerry was presented with congressional honors in July.

At age 19, he was on the deck of the USS Arizona when it was attacked by Japan. A total of 1,177 officers and crewmen were killed in the explosion and sinking of the Pennsylvania-class battleship. Haerry was thrown from the ship into the water. He was then able to help carry the bodies of his friends to shore.

The Arizona wreckage remains at the bottom of Pearl Harbor, with hundreds of the dead beneath a memorial museum.

Last Summer, Haerry’s son spoke with Eyewitness News about the attack. “When he got to his battle station, there was no ammunition there. I think he’s one of the first American heroes of World War II. He is. He’s a hero,” said Raymond Haerry Jr.

According to the National Park Service, there are now just five living survivors from the USS Arizona.