Body of missing MA man found in Charles River

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say they’ve recovered a man’s body from the Charles River.

Troopers say a witness spotted the body in the river’s eastern end around 9 a.m.

Family members told Boston media outlets Sunday night that the body is that of missing 23-year-old Michael Kelleher of Southborough, who disappeared March 29th after a Celtrics game.

Before Sunday, state troopers had recently searched near the Zakim Bridge for Kelleher, but were unable to locate him.

Officials say there were no obvioius signs of trauma or foul play.

The medical examiner is investigating the exact cause of death.