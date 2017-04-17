DUI charge pending against driver in Toll Gate Road crash

Related Coverage Pickup crashes into Warwick home, causing fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick Police tell Eyewitness News the driver in Saturday’s crash on Toll Gate Road will likely face drunk driving charges.

Police say there are charges of DUI and reckless driving pending against Laurence Gagnon, 47, of Warwick. On Saturday, police say Gagnon crashed his red pickup truck into a Toll Gate Road home, sparking a gas-fed fire that destroyed the two apartments inside.

Gagnon was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police said he was given a blood alcohol test after exhibiting signs of impairment; the results of that blood test have not yet been returned and Gagnon has yet to be formally charged.

Police also confirm to Eyewitness News they were called to Gagnon’s home on Friday for a disturbance. No charges were filed as a result of that incident.

On Saturday, Don Morash, the owner of the home on Toll Gate Road destroyed by the fiery crash, said he was in disbelief at the damage.

“[He] messed up people’s lives and holidays indefinitely,” said Morash of Gagnon. “He should be ashamed of himself.”

Four adults and two children were displaced by the crash and fire.