Federal investigation provokes settlement with Cardi Corporation in IWAY railing case

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Cardi Corporation has agreed to pay a $500,000 settlement following a federal investigation into what was determined to be the improper installation of the IWAY bridge railing system.

According to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office, “Cardi improperly installed the railing by eliminating or altering key segments of the structural reinforcing steel rebar that was intended to anchor the railing to the bridge.”

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Attorney and U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General.

