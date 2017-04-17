Former Providence union president placed on leave after arrest

Related Coverage Former Providence union boss charged with embezzling from union

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The former president of Providence’s school clerical workers’ union who now works as a $75,000-a-year administrator in the school department has been placed on leave following her arrest last week.

Jo-Anne Micheletti was charged with embezzlement for allegedly making $6,946 in unauthorized withdrawals from a union account between 2014 and 2016. She returned some of the money, but an auditor hired by the new union president found $1,129 was still unaccounted for.

A spokesperson for the school department confirmed Micheletti was placed on paid administrative leave Monday. The spokesperson also said Micheletti did not inform her supervisor of the arrest, though she was not required to.

Micheletti’s suspension means she will not be allowed to attend a previously scheduled conference in Las Vegas this week, the spokesperson said.

Micheletti served as president of Local 1339 for 12 years before leaving her $50,000-a-year union job to become the district’s $75,748-a-year timekeeper administrator last year.

Micheletti’s next scheduled court appearance is July 10.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan