Gas up 6 cents per gallon in RI, 4 cents in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The cost of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island is up another 6 cents in the past week, to its highest level since early January.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular is selling for an average of $2.32 per gallon.

The Rhode Island price is 8 cents lower than the national average of $2.40, but 17 cents per gallon higher than the in-state average a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.18 per gallon and as high as $2.39.

AAA says prices are climbing amid production cuts by OPEC nations, seasonal refinery maintenance and increasing demand.

Across the border in Massachusetts, the cost of a gallon of gasoline is up another 4 cents in the past week.

AAA Northeast reports that self-serve, regular is selling for an average of $2.28 per gallon.

The Massachusetts price is 12 cents lower than the national average, but 20 cents per gallon higher than the in-state average a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.15 per gallon and as high as $2.44.