In the Kitchen: ChokeSlam

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Drew Cordeiro from Championship Melt Food Truck making a ChokeSlam, a spinach & artichoke grilled cheese.

Ingredients:

  • 1-8oz package cream cheese
  • 1-8oz bag of shredded mozzarella
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese
  • 8oz sour cream
  • 1-16oz bag frozen spinach chopped
  • 1-12oz jar marinated artichokes
  • 1 tablespoon of garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 teaspoon of black pepper

Cooking Directions:

  1. Cook frozen spinach and jar of artichokes (do not drain) in pot on stove top until spinach is cooked through.
  2. Add cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, and spices.
  3. Stir thoroughly.
  4. Take off of heat and add sour cream.
  5. Stir again.

