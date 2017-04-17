In the Kitchen: ChokeSlam

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Drew Cordeiro from Championship Melt Food Truck making a ChokeSlam, a spinach & artichoke grilled cheese.
Ingredients:
- 1-8oz package cream cheese
- 1-8oz bag of shredded mozzarella
- ½ cup parmesan cheese
- 8oz sour cream
- 1-16oz bag frozen spinach chopped
- 1-12oz jar marinated artichokes
- 1 tablespoon of garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
Cooking Directions:
- Cook frozen spinach and jar of artichokes (do not drain) in pot on stove top until spinach is cooked through.
- Add cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, and spices.
- Stir thoroughly.
- Take off of heat and add sour cream.
- Stir again.
